Tomato Corn Pie

Ingredients:
1 pie dough
2 large tomatoes, sliced
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
2 cups fresh corn kernels
2 cups grated mozzarella cheese
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Roll out dough into a 12-inch circle
Place into a 9-inch pie plate and flute the edges
Place tomato slices on a paper towel and sprinkle with salt
Whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, basil and pepper in a small bowl
Sprinkle bottom of pie crust with 1/4 cup cheese
Arrange half of the tomatoes over the cheese and sprinkle with corn
Cover with half of the mayonnaise mixture
Repeat layering with remaining tomatoes, corn, and mayonnaise mixture
Sprinkle remaining cheese over the top
Bake for 1 hour or until bubbly
Cover with aluminum foil if cheese begins to brown too quickly
