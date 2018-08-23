Tomato Corn Pie

Ingredients:

1 pie dough

2 large tomatoes, sliced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

2 cups fresh corn kernels

2 cups grated mozzarella cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Roll out dough into a 12-inch circle

Place into a 9-inch pie plate and flute the edges

Place tomato slices on a paper towel and sprinkle with salt

Whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, basil and pepper in a small bowl

Sprinkle bottom of pie crust with 1/4 cup cheese

Arrange half of the tomatoes over the cheese and sprinkle with corn

Cover with half of the mayonnaise mixture

Repeat layering with remaining tomatoes, corn, and mayonnaise mixture

Sprinkle remaining cheese over the top

Bake for 1 hour or until bubbly

Cover with aluminum foil if cheese begins to brown too quickly