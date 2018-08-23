Tomato Corn Pie - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tomato Corn Pie

Tomato Corn Pie (Source: WBRC Video) Tomato Corn Pie (Source: WBRC Video)

Ingredients:

1 pie dough    
2 large tomatoes, sliced  
1 teaspoon kosher salt  
1/3 cup mayonnaise  
1/4 cup sour cream  
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice  
2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil  
2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper  
2 cups fresh corn kernels  
2 cups grated mozzarella cheese  

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.    
Roll out dough into a 12-inch circle    
Place into a 9-inch pie plate and flute the edges 
Place tomato slices on a paper towel and sprinkle with salt
Whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, basil and pepper in a small bowl    
Sprinkle bottom of pie crust with 1/4 cup cheese
Arrange half of the tomatoes over the cheese and sprinkle with corn    
Cover with half of the mayonnaise mixture    
Repeat layering with remaining tomatoes, corn, and mayonnaise mixture   
Sprinkle remaining cheese over the top  
Bake for 1 hour or until bubbly   
Cover with aluminum foil if cheese begins to brown too quickly

Powered by Frankly