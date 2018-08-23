Former Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dies at age 68 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Former Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dies at age 68

(AP Photo/Stuart Ramson, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2006 file photo, members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, from left, Gary Rossington, Billy Powell, Artimus Pyle, Ed King and Bob Burns, appear backstage after being inducted at the annual Rock and Roll Hall o... (AP Photo/Stuart Ramson, File). FILE - In this March 13, 2006 file photo, members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, from left, Gary Rossington, Billy Powell, Artimus Pyle, Ed King and Bob Burns, appear backstage after being inducted at the annual Rock and Roll Hall o...

By KRISTIN M. HALL
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A family friend says Ed King, a former guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd who helped write several of their hits including "Sweet Home Alabama," has died in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 68.

Scott Coopwood said in a statement that King died on Wednesday due to cancer.

King joined the band in 1972 and was part of their first three albums with their distinct three-guitar sound. He left the band two years before a plane crash killed two singer Ronnie Van Zant and guitarist Steve Gaines in 1977. He rejoined the group 10 years later and played with them until he retired in 1996 due to heart problems.

King was also an original member of the California psychedelic group Strawberry Alarm Clock, which had a hit with "Incense and Peppermints" in 1967.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach charged in Nassar case

    Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach charged in Nassar case

    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-08-23 16:07:42 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-08-23 18:08:16 GMT
    Former Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages was charged Thursday with lying to police amid an investigation into the school's handling of sexual abuse complaints against former sports doctor Larry Nassar. (Source: Raycom Media)Former Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages was charged Thursday with lying to police amid an investigation into the school's handling of sexual abuse complaints against former sports doctor Larry Nassar. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A the former gymnastics coach at Michigan State University has been charged with lying to police amid the sexual abuse investigation involving former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

    More >>

    A the former gymnastics coach at Michigan State University has been charged with lying to police amid the sexual abuse investigation involving former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

    More >>

  • Kroger to phase out plastic bags at all stores

    Kroger to phase out plastic bags at all stores

    Thursday, August 23 2018 8:03 AM EDT2018-08-23 12:03:46 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 2:07 PM EDT2018-08-23 18:07:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE - This June 15, 2017, file photo shows bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss. The nation’s largest grocery chain will phase out the use of plastic bags in its stores by 2025.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE - This June 15, 2017, file photo shows bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss. The nation’s largest grocery chain will phase out the use of plastic bags in its stores by 2025.
    Kroger to rid it's nearly 2,800 stores of single-use plastic bags by 2025; phase out starts almost immediately.More >>
    Kroger to rid it's nearly 2,800 stores of single-use plastic bags by 2025; phase out starts almost immediately.More >>

  • Indiana candidate's outsourcing ties magnified under Trump

    Indiana candidate's outsourcing ties magnified under Trump

    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-08-23 16:42:28 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 2:07 PM EDT2018-08-23 18:07:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File). FILE - This May 8, 2018, file photo Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun thanks supporters after winning the republican primary in Whitestown, Ind. One of the chief suppliers for a line of trademarked auto parts sold ...(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File). FILE - This May 8, 2018, file photo Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun thanks supporters after winning the republican primary in Whitestown, Ind. One of the chief suppliers for a line of trademarked auto parts sold ...
    One of the chief suppliers for a line of trademarked auto parts sold by Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun laid off more than 200 American workers and shipped their jobs to Asia.More >>
    One of the chief suppliers for a line of trademarked auto parts sold by Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun laid off more than 200 American workers and shipped their jobs to Asia.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly