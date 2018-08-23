Georgia places 12 on coaches preseason All-SEC teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Georgia led the way with 12 players on the preseason coaches All-Southeastern Conference teams.

Alabama had 10 All-SEC picks and Auburn had nine on the teams released Thursday.

The defending national champion Crimson Tide had a league-high five first-team picks. That group includes left tackle Jonah Williams, center Ross Pierschbacher, tailback Damien Harris, defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and linebacker Mack Wilson.

Georgia's first-teamers included defensive backs Deandre Baker and J.R. Reed and placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship.

The Tigers didn't have a player make the first team.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.

