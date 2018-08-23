Hoover police credit joggers for capturing suspects in car break-in

Hoover police say three joggers helped capture two burglary suspects.

Police responded to the Riverchase Parkway West area around 4:57 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a vehicle burglary.

The victim told police that he and two friends were on an early morning run when they caught a white male going through the trunk of the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect tried to run away but was captured and held by the victim and his friends until police got to the scene and arrested the suspect.

The suspect’s vehicle was located in front of the victim’s home and a female passenger was also arrested.

Investigators recovered property taken from the Riverchase victim’s vehicle as well as property from other car break-ins in the metro area.

Gregory Alan Trott, 43, of Birmingham is charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

Brianna Martinae Ross, 27, of Birmingham faces the same charge.

Police say more charges are possible against Trott and Ross.

Both suspects are in the Shelby County Jail.

