Janet Jackson to receive award at Black Girls Rock awards

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Janet Jackson will receive the rock star award at the 2018 Black Girls Rock awards.

The Grammy winner will be honored as a "phenomenal woman in music," organizers said Thursday. Jackson recently released "Made For Now," her single with Daddy Yankee.

Queen Latifah will host the show, which will be taped Sunday at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. BET Networks will air the special celebrating the accomplishments of black women on Sept. 9.

Other award recipients include Mary J. Blige, Naomi Campbell and Judith Jamison.

Blige will receive the star power award. Campbell will be presented with the black girl magic award and Jamison will receive the living legend award for her work in dance and choreography.

