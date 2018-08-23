Graffiti painted on home and lawn of 'Top Chef'

MATTITUCK, N.Y. (AP) - Police are investigating after political and religious symbols were painted on "Top Chef" producer and restaurateur Tom Colicchio's home and lawn on Long Island.
Colicchio and his wife, Lori Silverbush, tweeted they discovered the graffiti on Tuesday.
Police say "TRUMP" was written in red paint on the mailbox. "Cuomo=Death to America" with a hammer and sickle was painted on the street and grass. "Cynthia Nixon, Go Home, Silverbush and Padhma" and a star were painted in white.
Nixon is challenging New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary. Padma Lakshmi is host of "Top Chef."
Colicchio tweeted he believes the incident was in response to his displaying a sign supporting the Democrat who is running for Congress against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin.
Zeldin criticized the incident on Facebook .
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Republican congressman and his wife were charged with using more than $250,000 in campaign funds to finance family trips, golf outings, school tuition, theater tickets and even fast food purchases.More >>
The Republican congressman and his wife were charged with using more than $250,000 in campaign funds to finance family trips, golf outings, school tuition, theater tickets and even fast food purchases.More >>
Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.More >>
Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.More >>