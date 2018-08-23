2 house fires under investigation in Center Point

Center Point firefighters are investigating two house fires.

The first fire happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Polly Reed Road.

Fire Chief Donnie West says that home was vacant.

The second fire happened a block away on 2nd Street. The family was able to get out of the home safely.

Authorities are working to determine if the fires are related.

