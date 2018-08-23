New book to focus on women in Donald Trump's life

(Gallery Books via AP). This cover image released by Gallery Books shows "Golden Handcuffs: The Secret History of Trump's Women," by Nina Burleigh. Burleigh’s book will be published Oct. 16.

NEW YORK (AP) - A best-selling author and Newsweek correspondent has a book coming out on President Donald Trump and the women in his life.

Gallery Books announced Thursday that Nina Burleigh's "Golden Handcuffs: The Secret History of Trump's Women" will be published Oct. 16. Burleigh, Newsweek's national political correspondent, will draw on investigative journalism and feminist analysis, according to Gallery Books. She will write about Trump's mother, his three wives, his sisters, daughters and female employees. She will also write about the more than a dozen women who have alleged harassment or other sexual misconduct - allegations he has denied.

Burleigh's previous books include "The Fatal Gift of Beauty: The Trials of Amanda Knox" and "Mirage: Napoleon's Scientists and the Unveiling of Egypt."

