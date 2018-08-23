New book to focus on women in Donald Trump's life - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

New book to focus on women in Donald Trump's life

(Gallery Books via AP). This cover image released by Gallery Books shows "Golden Handcuffs: The Secret History of Trump's Women," by Nina Burleigh. Burleigh’s book will be published Oct. 16. (Gallery Books via AP). This cover image released by Gallery Books shows "Golden Handcuffs: The Secret History of Trump's Women," by Nina Burleigh. Burleigh’s book will be published Oct. 16.

NEW YORK (AP) - A best-selling author and Newsweek correspondent has a book coming out on President Donald Trump and the women in his life.

Gallery Books announced Thursday that Nina Burleigh's "Golden Handcuffs: The Secret History of Trump's Women" will be published Oct. 16. Burleigh, Newsweek's national political correspondent, will draw on investigative journalism and feminist analysis, according to Gallery Books. She will write about Trump's mother, his three wives, his sisters, daughters and female employees. She will also write about the more than a dozen women who have alleged harassment or other sexual misconduct - allegations he has denied.

Burleigh's previous books include "The Fatal Gift of Beauty: The Trials of Amanda Knox" and "Mirage: Napoleon's Scientists and the Unveiling of Egypt."

___

Online:

https://www.ninaburleigh.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

    Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:22:25 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-08-23 12:45:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). People gather near the remaining monument following a Monday night rally where the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled from it's pedestal by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tu...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). People gather near the remaining monument following a Monday night rally where the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled from it's pedestal by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tu...

    Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.

    More >>

    Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.

    More >>

  • San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-08-22 17:09:05 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-08-23 12:45:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>

  • Gun control activists marching 50 miles to Smith & Wesson HQ

    Gun control activists marching 50 miles to Smith & Wesson HQ

    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:09:36 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 8:44 AM EDT2018-08-23 12:44:57 GMT
    Students in Massachusetts are marching 50 miles to Smith & Wesson's headquarters to call for stricter gun control following recent school shootings in the US.More >>
    Students in Massachusetts are marching 50 miles to Smith & Wesson's headquarters to call for stricter gun control following recent school shootings in the US.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly