Matt: Today is a great day for outdoor activities!

Good Thursday! It is a pleasant start to the morning with temperatures below average! Majority of Central Alabama is in the mid to upper 60s. A ilttle bit cooler as you go north. Dew points are lower so the humidity levels are fairly comfortable. The forecast is looking great for the bus stop today. We'll see plenty of sunshine with a few clouds. Temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with humidity levels staying in the comfortable range.

Rain chances looking very limited for the next couple of days. Many of us remain dry. Winds will shift from the north to the east-southeast tomorrow. Humidity will go up Friday and continue to climb as we approach the weekend. With some low-level moisture around, we will introduce limited rain chances over the weekend and into the start of early next week. Rain chances only around 20 percent. I wouldn't cancel any outdoor activities! Many of us will remain dry this weekend.



Next Big Thing: Summer is still here, and you'll definitely feel it next week as temperatures are expected to climb slightly above average in the lower 90s. With the increase in humidity, it will begin to feel like it is in the upper 90s once again.



Hurricane Lee continues to be a strong Category Four hurricane as it continues to approach the Hawaiian islands. It is not expected to make a direct landfall, but they will definitely receive tropical storm force winds, heavy rain, flooding, and storm surge along the islands. We'll be monitoring their forecast today and tomorrow.



Enjoy the weather for the next couple of days as humidity levels remain low. Weather is looking great for High School football Friday evening. We'll go from the upper 80s for highs today and tomorrow into the lower 90s as we finish out the month of August

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.