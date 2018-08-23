UA launches program to help with rural healthcare

New at the University of Alabama this year, The nursing program is working to help improve healthcare in rural areas that need it.



Capstone College of Nursing at UA launched a program called Bama Cares this year.



The goal is to get more qualified medical providers to serve in rural communities who don't always have access to good health care.



The school will train a total of 25 nurse practitioner students this year.



Once they complete the program they will place them in surrounding rural areas that don't have enough nurse practitioners in town.



Statistics show Alabama has a shortage of primary care providers compared to some other states.



"What I think it will mean to people in rural and undeserved areas is that their health outcomes can be improved. People who live in rural areas have a decreased life span of about 3 and a half years," said Robin Lawson UA Capstone College of Nursing.



College officials said the federal government gave the school $650,000 to help pay for the program this first year.



