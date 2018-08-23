BPD investigating double shooting

Birmingham police are investigating a double shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries.
Two men were shot near a car wash and a gas station near Vinesville Road and Avenue J around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The other victim was grazed by a bullet.
Investigators received conflicting reports about what led to the shooting.
This story is developing.
