PlaySugarHouse.com launching online sports betting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

PlaySugarHouse.com launching online sports betting

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - PlaySugarHouse.com will launch online sports betting integrated with its online casino on Thursday, the latest entrant into New Jersey's surging sports betting market.

New Jersey gambling regulators have approved the site to go live Thursday morning; the company says it plans to be up and running at 6 a.m.

The SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino will be the first online sports betting associated with the license of the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City, which has an online affiliation with Philadelphia's SugarHouse casino.

It is operated by Rush Street Interactive, which already operates a regulated online and mobile sports book in Colombia.

"Being the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a regulated online sportsbook outside of the U.S. has been helpful in establishing the SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino," said Rush Street Interactive president Richard Schwartz.

Unified player accounts, wallets and bonus points will allow customers to switch between sports betting and online casino gambling, the company said.

So far, six of Atlantic City's nine casinos offer sports betting, along with two horse racing tracks.

The Borgata casino, which began mobile phone sports betting on Wednesday, was the first New Jersey casino to offer sports betting beginning in June. It has since been joined by the Ocean Resort Casino, Harrah's, Bally's, Resorts and the Golden Nugget. Others are awaiting approval by state regulators and hope to be up and running before the NFL season begins the first week of September.

Two tracks, Monmouth Park in Oceanport and the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, just outside of New York City, also offer sports betting.

A court battle is underway regarding whether the former Garden State Park racetrack in Cherry Hill can be used for sports betting as well.

New Jersey gambling outlets took in $40.6 million in sports wagers in July, the first full month it was legal.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

    Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:22:25 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-08-23 05:54:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). People gather near the remaining monument following a Monday night rally where the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled from it's pedestal by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tu...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). People gather near the remaining monument following a Monday night rally where the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled from it's pedestal by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tu...

    Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.

    More >>

    Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.

    More >>

  • San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-08-22 17:09:05 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-08-23 05:54:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>

  • The Latest: FEMA prepared with food, supplies for Hawaii

    The Latest: FEMA prepared with food, supplies for Hawaii

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-08-22 18:00:58 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-08-23 05:54:17 GMT
    (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP). Bryce and Dom Boeder of Waimea, Kauai, load their truck with storm supplies in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Lihue, on the island of Kauai, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Hurricane Lane "is forecast ...(Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP). Bryce and Dom Boeder of Waimea, Kauai, load their truck with storm supplies in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Lihue, on the island of Kauai, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Hurricane Lane "is forecast ...
    Hurricane Lane has taken a turn toward Hawaii but is weakening as it approaches the islands.More >>
    Hurricane Lane has taken a turn toward Hawaii but is weakening as it approaches the islands.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly