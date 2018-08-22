J-P: Forecast remains mostly clear and milder

Temperatures Wednesday night will be cool with overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 60s. With the lower dew point temperatures, the weather feels almost perfect.

Conditions will continue to remain comfortable Thursdsay thanks to a north wind. A few of our northern Alabama counties may have temperatures fall into the upper 50s.

Sunshine is again in the forecast Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will likely still have some haze across the area thanks to the smoke from wildfires several thousand miles away.

Friday will be another sunny day with comfortable temperatures. Expect highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. If you're going to a high school football game, there is no rain in the forecast. The temperatures will be comfortable and mainly in the 70s with a clear sky.

Weekend Forecast: We will see a few spotty showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday. High will reach the upper 80s. Rain chances are expected to be in the 30-percent range and mainly during the afternoon.

