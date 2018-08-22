Possible suspect in custody for robbing car with 2 woman, 2 infants inside

Police have a possible suspect in custody after a car with two women and two infants was robbed in a Birmingham neighborhood.

Authorities on scene on Avenue O say the suspect approached the car with a gun, firing the gun before snatching the keys out of the car and fleeing. One of the females was struck by something and has non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital.

Police took a possible suspect into custody shortly after responding to the scene.

This story is developing.

