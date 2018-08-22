China denies visa for BuzzFeed writer in likely retaliation - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

China denies visa for BuzzFeed writer in likely retaliation

BEIJING (AP) - China has refused to renew the journalist visa for an American correspondent for BuzzFeed News in what appears to be punishment for her reporting on topics considered sensitive by the authorities.

Megha Rajagopalan tweeted Wednesday that the foreign ministry declined to issue her a new visa in May. She said the ministry indicated it was a procedural issue and that it was unclear why.

Asked about Rajagopalan's case, the ministry responded with a statement Wednesday saying only that it handled such matters "according to laws and regulations."

During her six years in China, Rajagopalan had reported extensively on human rights abuses and the plight of China's Uighur (pronounced WEE-gur) Muslim minority, among other subjects.

China's government sometimes delays or refuses to issue or renew visas for journalists if it is displeased with their reporting, their media outlets, or both.

Those include a reporter for the Al Jazeera television network who was forced to leave the country in 2012 when her visa expired, and a correspondent for France's L'Obs magazine who had to leave in 2015.

Rajagopalan has taken up a new position with BuzzFeed reporting on technology and human rights, based in the Middle East.

In a statement, the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China said it found Rajagopalan's treatment "extremely regrettable and unacceptable for a government that repeatedly insists it welcomes foreign media to cover the country."

"We are attempting to get clarity from the Foreign Ministry on its reasoning for effectively ejecting a credentialed foreign journalist from China," the club said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Video shows chaos, heroism outside Florida school massacre

    Video shows chaos, heroism outside Florida school massacre

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 5:46 PM EDT2018-08-22 21:46:52 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-08-23 00:42:57 GMT
    Florida authorities released video showing the chaos and heroism that took place outside a building during a high school massacre.More >>
    Florida authorities released video showing the chaos and heroism that took place outside a building during a high school massacre.More >>

  • Experts: Legal status check systems can be easily exploited

    Experts: Legal status check systems can be easily exploited

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-08-22 23:31:44 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-08-23 00:42:20 GMT
    (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP, Pool). Cristhian Bahena Rivera speaks with his attorney during his initial court appearance, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder ...(Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP, Pool). Cristhian Bahena Rivera speaks with his attorney during his initial court appearance, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder ...
    Experts say the systems offered by the US government to check the legal status of workers like the Mexican man now suspected of killing an Iowa college student can be easily exploited.More >>
    Experts say the systems offered by the US government to check the legal status of workers like the Mexican man now suspected of killing an Iowa college student can be easily exploited.More >>

  • Police: Genealogy helps ID rape suspect in decade-old cases

    Police: Genealogy helps ID rape suspect in decade-old cases

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 5:16 PM EDT2018-08-22 21:16:16 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-08-23 00:42:12 GMT
    (Fayetteville Police Department via AP). This photo taken by North Carolina investigators shows 43-year-old Darold Wayne Bowden during his arrest on suspicion of rape at his home in North Carolina. The Fayetteville Police Department issued a news relea...(Fayetteville Police Department via AP). This photo taken by North Carolina investigators shows 43-year-old Darold Wayne Bowden during his arrest on suspicion of rape at his home in North Carolina. The Fayetteville Police Department issued a news relea...
    Police in North Carolina say they used online genealogical data to identify and track down a suspect in a series of unsolved rapes dating back a decade.More >>
    Police in North Carolina say they used online genealogical data to identify and track down a suspect in a series of unsolved rapes dating back a decade.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly