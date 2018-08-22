How to sell more products door-to-door in B'ham

We talked with an attorney who gave tips on what future business owners can do if they want to sell products door-to-door.

The first tip is to get the proper business license to conduct business in the different municipalities in the Birmingham metro area.

"Cities try to regulate and protect their citizens because there's a legitimate interest in citizens not being bothered by solicitors if they don’t want to. Time and time again, cities come up with all different types of statutory ordinances that protect them. Time and time again, courts are figuring out which was proper and which ones are not," said V.J. Graffeo with Graffeo Law.

For more information, watch WBRC FOX6 News at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.