Sewell, Woodfin tour North Birmingham Superfund site

The first tip is to get the proper business license to conduct business in the different municipalities in the Birmingham metro area.More >>
Officials with Bessemer City Schools say Greenwood Elementary School will be closed on Thursday, August 24 because of a water line break.More >>
Police have a possible suspect in custody after a car with two women and two infants was robbed in a Birmingham neighborhood.More >>
Residents of a Fultondale neighborhood believe a shortcut is a threat to lives and property.More >>
Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell along with Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin toured part of North Birmingham and got a briefing from the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday.More >>
