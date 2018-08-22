Sewell, Woodfin tour North Birmingham Superfund site

Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell along with Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin toured part of North Birmingham and got a briefing from the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday.

They were told there have been 2,000 sites identified for soil inspection. 390 have had contaminated soil removed, but 127 more sites need to have contaminated soil removed.

"What is concerning all of us is the fact that there are 500 or so sites that are either abandoned properties or people refuse to allow the EPA to come on and to remove from those sites," Sewell said.

Sewell said they are learning homeowners mistrust allowing EPA to come on their property. Mayor Woodfin said they are committed to insuring the area is cleaned up. "There are real tangible issues here that have affected people where they live, where they sleep, and where they eat every day," Woodfin said.

At this point, the EPA has spent about $20 million on the cleanup with more to come. Woodfin asked EPA to put North Birmingham on the National Priority List.

Meanwhile, the EPA insists the cleanup will continue and those responsible will be held accountable.

"The entities we have identified from a potentially responsible party standpoint will still be responsible and possible parties as it relates to our removal authority," said Franklin Hill with the EPA.

