Fatal overdoes in Shelby Co. decrease, overdoses in general increase

A decrease in overdose deaths in Shelby County is good news, but Shelby County is still seeing an increase in the amount of overdoses in general.

Captain Clay Hammac says that Narcan, a life-saving reversal of opioids, is what is decreasing the number of overdoses. Most first responders now carry this drug to overdose calls.

"I could give the false perception that we actually have a handle on this war against our opioid epidemic, when in reality we have seen a continual increase in the abuse of opioids," Hammac said.

In fact, officers say some addicts have even become reliant on the life-saving reversal drug and are taking riskier dosages.

"It gives a false sense of security in the mind of the addict, in some cases if I want to push that envelope as close to the edge as possible to get the most intense high without suffering the fatal consequences," Hammac said.

Law enforcement say the need the community's help to fight this problem.

"I think the way that we really break the cycle of addiction is walking alongside the addict," Hammac said.

The Sheriff's office says having Compact 2020 is an invaluable tool in helping push these drug out of their community.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.