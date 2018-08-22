Pelham PD looking for more officers

The Pelham Police Department is now hiring in hopes to eventually have its team back up to full staff.

The department wants as many people as possible to take their entrance exam next month. There is a written test and a physical fitness test to qualify.

You need to be able to run a mile and a half and do pushups, pull-ups and other similar exercises.

Cpt. Pat Cheatwood says the candidates that pass the testing will be put onto a list. A few candidates will be picked for interviews, but the rest on the list will be contacted once more positions open up.

"We are looking for positive employees that want to help their community and serve the public and want to do so with a great attitude," Cpt. Cheatwood said.

One portion of the exam will be on September 27, then the physical fitness portion will be two days later. You can find more information here.

