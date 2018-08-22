Free confidential hotline offers place for venting Alabama parents

Reports of daycare abuse are deeply troubled, but who can daycare workers call before they snap and hurt a child?

Parenting Assistance Line is a free, statewide resource that has helped thousands of caregivers and parents who had questions about how to properly care for children since 2007.

PAL is a confidential line with a childhood development specialist who can answer questions and listen to people venting frustrations about childcare. PAL is a service of Child Development Resources, which is funded by various public and private grants.

These childcare specialists say they understand the stress daycare providers go through and would like to help before it's too late.

"It's low pay and very high stress. And, burnout is really high in this profession, so it's important that they get that support," said Dr. April Kendrick, Director of Child Development Resources.

You can contact PAL at 866-962-3030 or by visiting here.

