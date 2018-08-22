B'ham police trying to identify suspect in ABC Store robbery

Birmingham police are trying to identify a man believed to have robbed the ABC Store on Finley Blvd last week.

Sgt. Johnny Williams says the robbery happened on August 16 at 6 p.m. The suspect entered the business, walked to the counter with a bottle of liquor and lifted his shirt to expose a gun before demanding money. Before the clerk gave the man any money, the suspect began to grab cash from the register.

Birmingham police say the black male was wearing a red, white and blue shirt. The suspect also wore a white hat and has dreadlocks.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, Birmingham police asks you call robbery detectives at 205-254-1753 or contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

