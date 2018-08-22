Man accused of animal abuse in Montevallo

A man was arrested last week after police say he was involved in the death of a puppy.

On August 16, the Montevallo Police Department was called to a residence in the 100 block of Overland Road about possible animal abuse.

When they arrived to investigate, they found a 10 to 12-week-old puppy in a dumpster. It appeared he was beaten to death.

That's when police arrested 31-year-old David Ross Jones, Jr. He has been charged with cruelty to dog/cat in the first degree because they say he was allegedly involved in the death of the puppy.

Jones was taken to the Shelby County Jail where he was held on a $5,000 bond.

