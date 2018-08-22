Nicki Minaj cancels North American tour with Future - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Nicki Minaj cancels North American tour with Future

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2018 file photo, Nicki Minaj poses in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Minaj has cancelled her North American tour with rapper Future. She said on her Twitter ... (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2018 file photo, Nicki Minaj poses in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Minaj has cancelled her North American tour with rapper Future. She said on her Twitter ...

ATLANTA (AP) - Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj has canceled her North American tour with rapper Future.

Minaj said on her Twitter account Tuesday night that she didn't have enough time to rehearse for the upcoming "NickiHndrxx" tour in September after the release of her latest album "Queen," released Aug. 10. The rapper says she will contribute more rehearsal time toward the tour's European launch with Future in February.

Minaj says her North American tour will be rescheduled for May next year. However, the tour will be without co-headliner Future due to scheduling conflicts.

Minaj has been a trending topic recently after sending irritated tweets about her new album debuting No. 2 behind Travis Scott. She also faced criticism after comparing herself to Harriet Tubman ahead of her appearance at the Video Music Awards.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

