Three houses catch fire in Bessemer

Officials with the Bessemer Fire Department responded to three houses they say caught fire Wednesday.

Crews were called to 6th Avenue North at 25th Street in Bessmer around 3 p.m.

The three houses are next to each other. The first house to catch fire was the house in the middle. No word if anyone was in that house.

The second house to catch fire was a daycare. We're told everyone escaped that house safely.

The third house to catch fire was actually a vacant home that had already burned in a previous fire.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

