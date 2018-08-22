Wes: Pleasantly warm Wednesday evening; nice, crisp start Thursday morning

A less muggy air mass has finally arrived and this will make for some very pleasant weather Wednesday evening. As the sun sets, the temperatures will quickly drop into the 70s with a nice and comfy north breeze. The sky will remain mostly clear overnight with lows ranging from upper 50s to the far north to middle 60s further south.

REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: After a very comfy start Thursday morning, we will continue to enjoy lots of sunshine throughout the day, with highs in the 80s. It is still going to be a bit toasty during the peak heating of the day; however, we will enjoy another pleasantly warm evening. A southeast flow will return to the state on Friday as high pressure builds to our east.

Most areas will remain partly to mostly sunny on Friday, although a stray pop-up shower or storm can’t be ruled out to the far southeast. Most locations will remain rain-free, with warm and muggy weather for the kick-off of High School Football Friday night. Rain chances will remain very limited this weekend, especially on Saturday, with only isolated pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. You should be in good shape for any big plans you may have this weekend, although it is going to feel hotter, with highs nearing 90°.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: I don’t see any huge changes in the pattern through early next week because of an upper level high pressure ridge over the state. This will bring hot and steamy weather for the start of next week, with scattered popups storms and showers in the afternoon hours.

