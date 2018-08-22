Four Tops' "Duke" Fakir recalls times, last talk with Aretha - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Four Tops' "Duke" Fakir recalls times, last talk with Aretha

(AP Photo/Mike Householder). Abdul "Duke" Fakir, the lone surviving original member of the Four Tops and a longtime friend of the late Aretha Franklin, poses in front of the Motown Museum Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Detroit. Fakir says he has stopped ... (AP Photo/Mike Householder). Abdul "Duke" Fakir, the lone surviving original member of the Four Tops and a longtime friend of the late Aretha Franklin, poses in front of the Motown Museum Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Detroit. Fakir says he has stopped ...
(AP Photo/Mike Householder). Abdul "Duke" Fakir, the lone surviving original member of the Four Tops and a longtime friend of the late Aretha Franklin, speaks during an interview at the Motown Museum Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Detroit. Fakir says he ... (AP Photo/Mike Householder). Abdul "Duke" Fakir, the lone surviving original member of the Four Tops and a longtime friend of the late Aretha Franklin, speaks during an interview at the Motown Museum Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Detroit. Fakir says he ...
(AP Photo/Jeff Karoub). A poster honoring the late Aretha Franklin is displayed at the Motown Museum Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Detroit. The legendary singer died Aug. 16, 2018, in her hometown of Detroit. The private funeral Aug. 31 will be held at ... (AP Photo/Jeff Karoub). A poster honoring the late Aretha Franklin is displayed at the Motown Museum Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Detroit. The legendary singer died Aug. 16, 2018, in her hometown of Detroit. The private funeral Aug. 31 will be held at ...

By JEFF KAROUB
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - Abdul "Duke" Fakir said he stopped going to funerals in recent years because he has lost so many close friends and he can't take any more. But the lone surviving original member of the Four Tops said he won't miss the chance to pay his final respects next week to his "Baby Sis," Aretha Franklin.

"I'll be at that one," Fakir told The Associated Press on Wednesday. "That's 'cause she's a sister. She's family. I'll be there."

Fakir plans to attend the private funeral Aug. 31 at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple, which caps days of high-profile memorials to the Queen of Soul. Public viewings will take place Aug. 28-29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Fakir, interviewed at the Motown Museum in the former studio where his group recorded many of their 1960s hits, said he has been "in mourning" like many across the world since Franklin died last Thursday in the city she long called home. But her death hits particularly close to home given their history: The Four Tops toured and recorded with Franklin several times over the decades, and they remained close until the end of her life.

He recalled a phone conversation with Franklin just days before her death. He was cautioned by a family representative that she was unresponsive - "not really saying anything."

"So, I was ... telling her how much I missed seeing her, not being there by her side. And they said her eyes opened, and she said, 'Bernadette.' And that was the last word she ever said, they said," Fakir recalled. "That was her favorite song by the Tops, by the way, 'Bernadette.' So, to have been on her lips, the last word she said. That's more than honorable. That's precious, you know?"

Fakir, 82, who still regularly performs with the Four Tops, said their friendship deepened as they aged. She often referred to the members of his group as her "brothers," - and he likewise called her "sis" - but he added "baby" to the nickname in recent years, "especially after the other three Tops had passed."

About a year ago, he said, she wanted to know why.

"She said, 'Duke, look here - why do you keep calling me 'Baby Sis?' Don't you know I'm 76 years old?" Fakir said. "I said, 'That's why I call you Baby Sis: I got you by six years, girl!'"

Fakir said his group looked forward to every opportunity to record or perform with Franklin, whether it was on home turf in Detroit, at Washington's Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts or New York City's Radio City Music Hall. Despite their close friendship, he never stopped marveling at her musicianship - and in his grief, he's holding on to that.

"She's definitely the best because all her music comes from (the heart) and it travels all the way through and it touches all those parts of her that suffer or did not suffer, or happiness or whatever," Fakir said. "And she lets it out, she tells the whole story and you feel it. You know what the story is about."

___

Follow Jeff Karoub on Twitter at https://twitter.com/jeffkaroub and find more of his work at https://apnews.com/search/jeff%20karoub

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Experts say Tesla board may have too many ties to CEO Musk

    Experts say Tesla board may have too many ties to CEO Musk

    Monday, August 20 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-08-20 22:08:43 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-08-22 21:44:07 GMT
    Tesla's board of directors may require shake up, corporate governance experts say, noting the lack of authority over the company's recent turmoil.More >>
    Tesla's board of directors may require shake up, corporate governance experts say, noting the lack of authority over the company's recent turmoil.More >>

  • Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make it an internet cop

    Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make it an internet cop

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-08-21 21:29:48 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-08-22 21:43:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith, left, leaves the Supreme Court in Washington. Microsoft stands virtually alone among tech companies with its aggressive appr...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith, left, leaves the Supreme Court in Washington. Microsoft stands virtually alone among tech companies with its aggressive appr...
    Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make company into a kind of internet cop.More >>
    Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make company into a kind of internet cop.More >>

  • Elon Musk says cutting back on work hours isn't an option

    Elon Musk says cutting back on work hours isn't an option

    Sunday, August 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-08-19 19:47:14 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-08-22 21:43:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett, File). FILE - In this March 9, 2013, file photo, Electric car maker Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk gives the opening keynote at the SXSW Interactive Festival in Austin, Texas. Musk has admitted in a wide-ranging interview with The New Y...(AP Photo/Jack Plunkett, File). FILE - In this March 9, 2013, file photo, Electric car maker Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk gives the opening keynote at the SXSW Interactive Festival in Austin, Texas. Musk has admitted in a wide-ranging interview with The New Y...
    Arianna Huffington is calling on Elon Musk to adopt a healthier work-life balance, but the Tesla CEO says that's not an option.More >>
    Arianna Huffington is calling on Elon Musk to adopt a healthier work-life balance, but the Tesla CEO says that's not an option.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly