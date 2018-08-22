Police searching for suspect in JeffCo carjacking

Police are searching for a carjacking suspect near Center Point.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Johnny Williams says the incident started in the 1000 block of Christopher Drive, where the victim picked up the suspect to give him a ride. The suspect then robbed the victim of his van and fled.

Williams says Jefferson County deputies were in the area at the time of the carjacking and chased the suspect. The suspect, police say, wrecked in the area of Carson Road near 7th Street NW and ran into a wooded area. Police have a perimeter set up and are searching for the suspect.

This story is developing.

