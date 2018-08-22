Richie Incognito, once at the center of NFL bullying case, arrested at funeral home

Police said Incognito threatened to retrieve guns from his truck and shoot everyone. (Source: Scottsdale Police Department/CNN)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) - Former NFL player Richie Incognito was arrested in Arizona on Monday, accused of threatening people at a funeral home.

He was there making arrangements for his father's funeral, who died on Saturday.

Incognito walked out of jail smiling on Tuesday. He said he was doing well and just looking forward to spending time with his family.

But family might have been the reason why he got upset in the first place.

According to a report from Scottsdale police, a Pinnacle Peak Mortuary employee told officers Incognito's family advised him to not attend his father's funeral because he was acting erratically.

Police said that’s when he started punching caskets and throwing things.

"In this incident, he told the employees he was going to go outside to his truck, retrieve guns and come back in and shoot everyone," said Sgt. Ben Hoster, a spokesperson for Scottsdale police.

When police arrived, they arrested him without any issues.

"During his contact with us, he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol," Hoster explained.

An hour before all this, Rosati's Pizza owner Jason Travers said Incognito walked into his restaurant looking very angry and mentioned his dad's death.

“He was talking crazy talk, stuff that wasn't making sense,” Travers recalled, “very intimidating, in your face kind of thing. He had his hand in my face before in the back kitchen. It was just an awkward experience. I did not recognize him at first."

After hearing what happened at the funeral home a few miles away, Travers is breathing a big sigh of relief and is glad nobody got hurt.

"That's a little scary because he had guns in the car and stuff," Travers said.

As a player, Incognito made headlines when he was accused of bullying an African-American teammate while playing for the Miami Dolphins.

Earlier this year, he was placed on a psychiatric hold after an incident at a gym in Florida.

