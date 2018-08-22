Despite legal challenge, Craig Lipscomb will remain on the ballot for House District 30

The Republican candidate for Alabama House District 30, will be on the ballot in the November election despite a legal effort to keep him off that ballot.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education continues its push to get more National Board-Certified Teachers (NBCTs) in local public schools by offering grants for educators interested in undertaking the intense certification process. The state grants will help more than 100 teachers pay for the nearly $2,000 in certification costs.
The suspect wrecked in the area of Carson Road near 7th Street NW and ran into a wooded area. Police have a perimeter set up and are searching for the suspect.
Three Birmingham City Council Seats will be vacant this year. District 7 Councilor Jay Roberson announced his resignation last week.
Gardendale police need your help finding a missing man.
