Missing senior alert issued for Gardendale man - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Missing senior alert issued for Gardendale man

Sammy "Sam" Larue Smith (Source: Gardendale PD/Facebook) Sammy "Sam" Larue Smith (Source: Gardendale PD/Facebook)
GARDENDALE, AL (WBRC) -

Alea has issued a missing senior alert for a 69-year-old man from Gardendale.

Sammy "Sam" Larue Smith was last seen on August 21 near the 6600 block of Highway 31.

He was possibly wearing a brown or blue short-sleeve Dickie shirt and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about where Smith is should call Detective Buddy Partridge at 205-631-8787.

