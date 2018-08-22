Get ready for a cooler Thursday morning!

It's a gorgeous Wednesday afternoon across Central Alabama. You'll probably notice the humidity levels aren't nearly as high as yesterday as dry air continues to make its way into the area. Most of us have warmed up into the 80s at this hour with dew points in the upper 60s. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with a breezy northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.



You'll notice the dry air Thursday with morning temperatures dropping down into the low to mid 60s. Could see a few pockets of upper 50s tomorrow morning. It will feel very refreshing. We'll stay dry with a mostly sunny sky.



The next big thing will be the increase of humidity and rain chances by the time we head into the weekend. Rain chances remain pretty isolated around 20 to 30 percent. High temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to near 90. Overnight lows will also warm into the upper 60s to near 70.



Big weather story nationally is Hurricane Lane in the Central Pacific getting too close to Hawaii. Currently a Category 4 hurricane with wind speed of 155 mph. It'll produce a lot of rain and potential flooding for the islands. Forecast is to sweep by the islands, but impacts looking likely.



Enjoy the next couple of days because the mugginess will return.

