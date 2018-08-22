Kim Dickens books first post-Fear the Walking Dead gig

Kim Dickens has booked her first gig since she was written off Fear the Walking Dead

Kim Dickens has booked her first gig since she was written off Fear the Walking Dead, the AMC zombie series on which she played the lead, Madison Clark. Dickens will star in a Showtime drama pilot called Queen Fur, Deadline reports.

Queen Fur comes from Masters of Sex alum Eileen Myers and is set in a Central Florida town where Southern and Cuban culture collide. It stars Sing It!'s Lily Mae Harrington as a young high school dropout who seizes a big opportunity. Dickens will play her mother, a former beauty queen.

Also joining the cast is Joshua Mikel, an alum of Fear's mothership show The Walking Dead.

Dickens' surprising exit from Fear the Walking Dead in the middle of its creatively rebooted fourth season wasn't what she wanted. "It was a shock and a huge disappointment to me," she told TV Guide after her final episode. "I thought her demise was a beautiful sacrificial moment, but I would have envisioned a different death. I thought the episode in that moment was beautiful. I did. But it surprised me that that's the way it happened."

Hopefully Queen Fur makes it to series, because Kim Dickens deserves that premium cable money. She's also expected to appear in the upcoming Deadwood movie for HBO, so she's getting back on her feet.

