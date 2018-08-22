Colts' longtime announcer retired after using racial slur - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Colts' longtime announcer retired after using racial slur

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Longtime announcer Bob Lamey, who has announced his retirement as voice of the Indianapolis Colts, used a racial slur while retelling a story last week to a "friend."

Lamey's attorney released a statement Wednesday morning acknowledging Lamey used "inappropriate" language during an off-the-air conversation last week and immediately apologized to those involved.

A team official later issued a statement that said in part the Colts "deplore and do not tolerate the use of any racial slur - in any context."

The 80-year-old Lamey retired last weekend. He had been the Colts' radio play-by-play voice from 1984-91 and again from 1995 through the first preseason game on Aug. 9.

He was replaced in the booth by Matt Taylor on Monday night.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

