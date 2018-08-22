Actor Adam Driver's claim of Indiana KKK rallies accurate - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Actor Adam Driver's claim of Indiana KKK rallies accurate

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - A museum official who questioned "Star Wars" actor Adam Driver's recent comments about remembering frequent Ku Klux Klan rallies during his youth in northern Indiana now says he stands corrected.

Driver made the comments during a USA Today interview about his role in the new movie "BlacKkKlansman." The Indianapolis Star quoted Travis Childs of The History Museum in South Bend on Monday saying the actor was likely misremembering his childhood in nearby Mishawaka.

The South Bend Tribune reports that local Klan rallies were indeed frequent when the 34-year-old Driver was growing up. Tribune archives show five KKK rallies in the area between 1993 and 2001.

Childs says he hadn't adequately researched the Klan's history in the area before commenting on Driver's assertions. He says he "would have never guessed there were that many events."

___

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • North Carolina will keep 3 Confederate monuments at Capitol

    North Carolina will keep 3 Confederate monuments at Capitol

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 3:06 AM EDT2018-08-22 07:06:39 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-08-22 18:18:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Police stand guard after the confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled by protesters on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Police stand guard after the confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled by protesters on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.

    A study committee of the state Historical Commission is expected to recommend Wednesday whether the three Confederate statues on the Raleigh state Capitol grounds should be relocated.

    More >>

    A study committee of the state Historical Commission is expected to recommend Wednesday whether the three Confederate statues on the Raleigh state Capitol grounds should be relocated.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Hurricane Lane weakens but remains powerful

    The Latest: Hurricane Lane weakens but remains powerful

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-08-22 18:00:58 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-08-22 18:18:44 GMT
    (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP). Bryce and Dom Boeder of Waimea, Kauai, load their truck with storm supplies in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Lihue, on the island of Kauai, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Hurricane Lane "is forecast ...(Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP). Bryce and Dom Boeder of Waimea, Kauai, load their truck with storm supplies in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Lihue, on the island of Kauai, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Hurricane Lane "is forecast ...
    Hurricane Lane has taken a turn toward Hawaii but is weakening as it approaches the islands.More >>
    Hurricane Lane has taken a turn toward Hawaii but is weakening as it approaches the islands.More >>

  • School drops archbishop's name amid sex abuse report fallout

    School drops archbishop's name amid sex abuse report fallout

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-08-22 17:29:30 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-08-22 18:18:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Paint covers the name of Cardinal Wuerl at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School, on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Cranberry Township, Pa. Wuerl, a Roman Catholic Cardinal, and the archbishop of Washington, D.C., has come und...(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Paint covers the name of Cardinal Wuerl at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School, on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Cranberry Township, Pa. Wuerl, a Roman Catholic Cardinal, and the archbishop of Washington, D.C., has come und...
    A Roman Catholic high school will shed the name of Washington's archbishop, who was cited in a grand jury report as having allowed priests accused of sexually abusing children to be reassigned or reinstated while...More >>
    A Roman Catholic high school will shed the name of Washington's archbishop, who was cited in a grand jury report as having allowed priests accused of sexually abusing children to be reassigned or reinstated while he was Pittsburgh's bishop.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly