Tuscaloosa daycare worker arrested for child abuse

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a daycare worker after getting a complaint of abuse.

Deputies took Meredith Geeslin into custody on Wednesday.

Geeslin was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on charges of willful abuse of a child and driving while license is revoked.

Lt. Jack Kennedy says the alleged abuse involved a 4-year-old child at Duncanville Baptist Church daycare.

