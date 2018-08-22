Tuscaloosa daycare worker arrested for child abuse - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tuscaloosa daycare worker arrested for child abuse

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a daycare worker after getting a complaint of abuse.

Deputies took Meredith Geeslin into custody on Wednesday.

Geeslin was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on charges of willful abuse of a child and driving while license is revoked.

Lt. Jack Kennedy says the alleged abuse involved a 4-year-old child at Duncanville Baptist Church daycare.

