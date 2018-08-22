Homewood police obtain arrest warrants for 2 brothers in connection to home break-in

Homewood police have obtained an arrest warrant for James Taylor Wingo and his brother, 37-year-old Thomas Chancey Wingo in connection to a home break-in on Ridge Road.

James was brought in for questioning on Monday and managed to escape, according to police. He was recaptured a short time later.

Warrants obtained for James include third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property, obstructing justice by use of false identity, and second-degree escape.

Warrants obtained for Thomas include third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.

Thomas is not currently in custody.

If you have information of the whereabouts of Thomas, please contact the Homewood Police Department at 205-332-6200.

