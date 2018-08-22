Asia Argento withdraws from Dutch music festival role - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Asia Argento withdraws from Dutch music festival role

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Italian actress and director Asia Argento arrives at the ninth annual Women in the World Summit in New York.
(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2009 file photo, Italian actress Asia Argento arrives on the red carpet for the screening of "Vengeance" during the 62nd International film festival in Cannes, France.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) - Italian actress and filmmaker Asia Argento has backed out of curating a Dutch music festival after a young actor accused her of sexual assault.

Organizers of the "Le Guess Who?" festival said in a statement Wednesday that "due to the volatile nature of the accusations surrounding Ms. Argento, she has chosen to withdraw from her curatorship of this year's edition, while these issues remain open."

Argento, a prominent #MeToo activist, was one of the curators of the festival which takes place in the city of Utrecht in November.

Actor Jimmy Bennett claimed Argento, then 37, sexually assaulted him when he was 17 in 2013. Argento denied ever having a sexual relationship with Bennett, whom she agreed to pay $380,000 in a settlement.

