Village Tavern: Cobb Salad With Blue Cheese Dressing

Ingredients:

1 Cup Roasted Chicken Marinated Breast, diced ¾”,

4 Cups Romaine Lettuce

½ Cup Tomatoes, diced

½ Cup Hard Boiled Egg, diced

¼ Cup Blue Cheese Crumbles

½ Cup Avocado, diced

½ Cup Bacon, diced

½ Cup Blue Cheese Dressing (RECIPE BELOW)

½ teaspoon Parsley, fresh, chopped

Directions:

Place romaine, tomatoes, egg, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, bacon, diced chicken and blue cheese dressing in a mixing bowl. Mix well.

Pile high in chilled bowl. Garnish with chopped parsley.

BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

Ingredients:

2 Cups Mayonnaise

¼ Cup Sour Cream

¾ Cup Buttermilk

1 ½ teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce

1 teaspoon Celery Salt

1 teaspoon White Pepper

¾ Pound Blue Cheese Crumbles

Directions:

Combine mayonnaise, sour cream, buttermilk, and Worcestershire in a large mixing bowl, whisk until well combined.

Whisk in dry ingredients.

Add blue cheese crumbles and mix thoroughly.

Place in storage container and store under refrigeration until needed.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.