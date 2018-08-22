Village Tavern: Cobb Salad With Blue Cheese Dressing

Ingredients:
1 Cup Roasted Chicken Marinated Breast, diced ¾”,
4 Cups Romaine Lettuce
½ Cup Tomatoes, diced
½ Cup Hard Boiled Egg, diced
¼ Cup Blue Cheese Crumbles
½ Cup Avocado, diced
½ Cup Bacon, diced
½ Cup Blue Cheese Dressing (RECIPE BELOW)
½ teaspoon Parsley, fresh, chopped
Directions:
Place romaine, tomatoes, egg, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, bacon, diced chicken and blue cheese dressing in a mixing bowl. Mix well.
Pile high in chilled bowl. Garnish with chopped parsley.
BLUE CHEESE DRESSING
Ingredients:
2 Cups Mayonnaise
¼ Cup Sour Cream
¾ Cup Buttermilk
1 ½ teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce
1 teaspoon Celery Salt
1 teaspoon White Pepper
¾ Pound Blue Cheese Crumbles
Directions:
Combine mayonnaise, sour cream, buttermilk, and Worcestershire in a large mixing bowl, whisk until well combined.
Whisk in dry ingredients.
Add blue cheese crumbles and mix thoroughly.
Place in storage container and store under refrigeration until needed.
