The Latest: Urban Meyer arrives at Ohio State board meeting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: Urban Meyer arrives at Ohio State board meeting

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File). FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017, file photo, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer stands along the sideline during the first half of the team's Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Indianapolis. The ... (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File). FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017, file photo, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer stands along the sideline during the first half of the team's Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Indianapolis. The ...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on Ohio State's investigation into coach Urban Meyer and his handling of domestic violence allegations against a former Buckeyes assistant coach (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has arrived at Longaberger Alumni House on the school's campus, where the board of trustees and university president are meeting to discuss his future with the Buckeyes.

A camera crew from Columbus television station WSYX tweeted out a photo of Meyer outside the service entrance of the building not long after the board went into a closed executive session.

The board is considering whether Meyer should be punished for his handling of domestic abuse allegations against a former assistant coach. He has been on paid leave since Aug. 8. The Buckeyes opens their season Sept. 1.

Meyer hasn't been allowed on campus during his leave, which also barred him from speaking with players, coaches and others associated with the football program.

___

9:20 a.m.

Ohio State trustees have begun discussing the future of football coach Urban Meyer.

Board Chairman Michael Gasser briefly called a meeting to order Wednesday before the board went behind closed doors to decide whether Meyer should be punished for his handling of domestic-abuse allegations against a former assistant coach.

The investigation centers on what Meyer knew and did about allegations of abuse against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was fired July 23 after his ex-wife sought a protective order.

A decision isn't expected Wednesday. No timetable has been given for final resolution of the saga that has overshadowed the team's preparation for its 2018 season, which begins Sept. 1.

Ohio State President Michael V. Drake will have the final say on whether Meyer is fired or faces other consequences.

___

8:45 a.m.

A large contingent of media gathered as the Ohio State board of trustees arrived for a meeting to discuss the future of football coach Urban Meyer.

The 20-member board planned to meet in private Wednesday morning in Columbus to decide whether Meyer should be punished for his handling of domestic-abuse allegations against a former assistant coach.

The investigation centers on what Meyer knew and did about allegations of abuse against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was fired July 23 after his ex-wife sought a protective order.

A decision isn't expected to be announced Wednesday. No timetable has been given for final resolution of the saga that has overshadowed the team's preparation for its 2018 season, which begins Sept. 1.

Ohio State President Michael V. Drake will have the final say on whether Meyer is fired or faces other consequences.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Hunter wins Wyoming Dem US House primary

    The Latest: Hunter wins Wyoming Dem US House primary

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-08-22 01:23:40 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-08-22 15:13:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bob Moen). Rob Statham does some last-minute stumping on a Cheyenne street for Wyoming governor candidate Foster Friess, who is one of six GOP candidates running for the job in next week's primary election Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Statham says...(AP Photo/Bob Moen). Rob Statham does some last-minute stumping on a Cheyenne street for Wyoming governor candidate Foster Friess, who is one of six GOP candidates running for the job in next week's primary election Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Statham says...
    Trauner running unopposed wins Democratic nomination for US Senate.More >>
    Trauner running unopposed wins Democratic nomination for US Senate.More >>

  • Police: 2 Kentucky inmates injure jail staff, escape

    Police: 2 Kentucky inmates injure jail staff, escape

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-08-22 14:24:51 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-08-22 15:10:01 GMT
    (Kentucky State Police via AP). This combination of undated photos provided by the Kentucky State Police shows David Mosely, left, and Matthew Price. Police in Kentucky said Mosely and Price escaped Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, from the Bell County jail, sp...(Kentucky State Police via AP). This combination of undated photos provided by the Kentucky State Police shows David Mosely, left, and Matthew Price. Police in Kentucky said Mosely and Price escaped Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, from the Bell County jail, sp...
    Police in Kentucky say two jail inmates escaped, spraying bleach in the eyes of one jail worker and assaulting another, and they are still on the loose.More >>
    Police in Kentucky say two jail inmates escaped, spraying bleach in the eyes of one jail worker and assaulting another, and they are still on the loose.More >>

  • Fate of 3 more Confederate monuments in NC to be discussed

    Fate of 3 more Confederate monuments in NC to be discussed

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 3:06 AM EDT2018-08-22 07:06:39 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-08-22 15:09:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Police stand guard after the confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled by protesters on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Police stand guard after the confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled by protesters on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.

    A study committee of the state Historical Commission is expected to recommend Wednesday whether the three Confederate statues on the Raleigh state Capitol grounds should be relocated.

    More >>

    A study committee of the state Historical Commission is expected to recommend Wednesday whether the three Confederate statues on the Raleigh state Capitol grounds should be relocated.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly