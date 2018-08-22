Queen Latifah to be honored with Marian Anderson Award - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Queen Latifah to be honored with Marian Anderson Award

(Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 7, 2018, file photo,Queen Latifah performs at the 2018 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Mary J. Blige, Naomi Campbell and Judith Jamison are among the recipi... (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 7, 2018, file photo,Queen Latifah performs at the 2018 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Mary J. Blige, Naomi Campbell and Judith Jamison are among the recipi...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Queen Latifah will be honored with an award named for a pioneering opera singer.

The Marian Anderson Award is given in Philadelphia to "critically acclaimed artists who have impacted society in a positive way." Anderson was the first black singer to perform at the Metropolitan Opera.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced Tuesday that the rapper, singer and actress would be the latest recipient.

Born Dana Owens in Newark, New Jersey, Queen Latifah was nominated for an Oscar for her role as Matron "Mama" Morton in 2002's "Chicago," and Grammy for her song "U.N.I.T.Y." Kenney says she's "an excellent role model and clearly well-deserving of this prestigious honor."

Previous winners include Dionne Warwick, Patti LaBelle and music producers Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff.

It will be awarded at a Nov. 20 gala.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: 2 Kentucky inmates injure jail staff, escape

    Police: 2 Kentucky inmates injure jail staff, escape

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-08-22 14:24:51 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-08-22 16:23:30 GMT
    (Kentucky State Police via AP). This combination of undated photos provided by the Kentucky State Police shows David Mosely, left, and Matthew Price. Police in Kentucky said Mosely and Price escaped Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, from the Bell County jail, sp...(Kentucky State Police via AP). This combination of undated photos provided by the Kentucky State Police shows David Mosely, left, and Matthew Price. Police in Kentucky said Mosely and Price escaped Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, from the Bell County jail, sp...
    Police in Kentucky say two jail inmates escaped, spraying bleach in the eyes of one jail worker and assaulting another, and they are still on the loose.More >>
    Police in Kentucky say two jail inmates escaped, spraying bleach in the eyes of one jail worker and assaulting another, and they are still on the loose.More >>

  • North Carolina will keep 3 Confederate monuments at Capitol

    North Carolina will keep 3 Confederate monuments at Capitol

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 3:06 AM EDT2018-08-22 07:06:39 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-08-22 16:23:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Police stand guard after the confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled by protesters on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Police stand guard after the confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled by protesters on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.

    A study committee of the state Historical Commission is expected to recommend Wednesday whether the three Confederate statues on the Raleigh state Capitol grounds should be relocated.

    More >>

    A study committee of the state Historical Commission is expected to recommend Wednesday whether the three Confederate statues on the Raleigh state Capitol grounds should be relocated.

    More >>

  • Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme

    Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-08-21 17:38:30 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-08-22 16:23:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

    Two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation of Michael Cohen say his lawyers are in negotiations with prosecutors that could result in a plea deal, possibly within hours.

    More >>

    Two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation of Michael Cohen say his lawyers are in negotiations with prosecutors that could result in a plea deal, possibly within hours.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly