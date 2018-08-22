Ex-NFLer Incognito accused of threatening funeral home staff - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ex-NFLer Incognito accused of threatening funeral home staff

(Scottsdale Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Scottsdale Police Department shows former NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito. Authorities say Incognito has been arrested on charges he threatened to shoot employees of a fun... (Scottsdale Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Scottsdale Police Department shows former NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito. Authorities say Incognito has been arrested on charges he threatened to shoot employees of a fun...
(AP Photo/Bill Wippert, File). FILE - In this July 30, 2016 file photo Buffalo Bills offensive guard Richie Incognito (64) walks off the field during NFL football training camp in Pittsford, N.Y. Former NFL offensive lineman Incognito has been arrested... (AP Photo/Bill Wippert, File). FILE - In this July 30, 2016 file photo Buffalo Bills offensive guard Richie Incognito (64) walks off the field during NFL football training camp in Pittsford, N.Y. Former NFL offensive lineman Incognito has been arrested...

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Former NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito bonded out of an Arizona jail Tuesday after being arrested on charges he threatened to shoot employees of a funeral home a day earlier, authorities said.

Police in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale said Incognito had been booked on suspicion of misdemeanor charges of threats and disorderly conduct.

Incognito, 35, posted a $20,000 bond. He has an Aug. 27 pretrial conference in Scottsdale Municipal Court. It was unclear Tuesday if Incognito had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Police said Incognito was at the Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary on Monday to make arrangements for his father, who died last weekend.

"Incognito reportedly was upset with staff and began to damage property inside the business and shout at employees," said Sgt. Ben Hoster, a police spokesman. "At several points during his contact with staff, Incognito threatened to retrieve guns from his vehicle and return to shoot the employees."

A police report showed officers later executed a search warrant on Incognito's pickup truck and seized two Glocks, three rifles and a silencer for a handgun.

The report also said Incognito's family had told him he wasn't going to be allowed to attend his father's funeral and he had been acting erratically.

Witnesses at the funeral home told police that Incognito wanted them to cut his dead dad's head off for research purposes and Incognito punched caskets, threw pamphlets around and took an urn from a shelf and slammed it down on top of a casket.

Two mortuary employees took cover in a room downstairs before police arrived and arrested Incognito.

Incognito attended a Phoenix-area high school before playing college football at Nebraska and having an 11-year NFL career with St. Louis, Miami and Buffalo.

He was released by the Bills three months ago from the reserve/retired list, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Incognito was suspended by the Dolphins in 2013 for bullying a teammate and arrested last May in Florida for allegedly throwing a dumbbell and tennis ball at another gym patron.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hawaii residents brace themselves as hurricane strengthens

    Hawaii residents brace themselves as hurricane strengthens

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-08-22 06:20:53 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 9:05 AM EDT2018-08-22 13:05:33 GMT
    (NASA via AP). This NASA satellite imagery shows Hurricane Lane in the Central Pacific Ocean southeast of the Hawaiian Islands Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. South Point on the Big Island of Hawaii is outlined at top left. Hawaii residents rushed to grocery s...(NASA via AP). This NASA satellite imagery shows Hurricane Lane in the Central Pacific Ocean southeast of the Hawaiian Islands Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. South Point on the Big Island of Hawaii is outlined at top left. Hawaii residents rushed to grocery s...
    Hawaii residents rushed to stores to stock up on bottled water, ramen, toilet paper and other supplies as they faced the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding and high surf as a strengthening hurricane continued to...More >>
    Hawaii residents rushed to stores to stock up on bottled water, ramen, toilet paper and other supplies as they faced the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding and high surf as a strengthening hurricane continued to churn toward the state.More >>

  • 42 weeks pregnant, New Zealand minister cycles to hospital

    42 weeks pregnant, New Zealand minister cycles to hospital

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-08-22 02:13:13 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-08-22 13:01:35 GMT
    (Peter Nunns/Julie Anne Genter via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, Instagram photo released by New Zealand’s Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter, Genter pregnant with her bicycle pose on an overpass outside Auckland City Hospital in Auckland, New ...(Peter Nunns/Julie Anne Genter via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, Instagram photo released by New Zealand’s Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter, Genter pregnant with her bicycle pose on an overpass outside Auckland City Hospital in Auckland, New ...
    New Zealand government minister rides electric bike to hospital while 42-weeks pregnant, later gives birth to healthy baby boy.More >>
    New Zealand government minister rides electric bike to hospital while 42-weeks pregnant, later gives birth to healthy baby boy.More >>

  • Rapper Post Malone's jet blows 2 tires but then lands safely

    Rapper Post Malone's jet blows 2 tires but then lands safely

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-08-21 17:02:21 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-08-22 13:01:05 GMT
    The plane took off from Teterboro, NJ, airport when it blew two tires on Tuesday. (Source: WABC/CNN)The plane took off from Teterboro, NJ, airport when it blew two tires on Tuesday. (Source: WABC/CNN)

    Authorities say a plane that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport will attempt to make an emergency landing at an airport in Massachusetts.

    More >>

    Authorities say a plane that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport will attempt to make an emergency landing at an airport in Massachusetts.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly