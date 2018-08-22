Ohio State: Urban Meyer suspended 3 games without pay to begin 2018 season

Urban Meyer has been suspended for three games to start the 2018 NCAA football season. (Source: WOIO)

The Ohio State University's Board of Trustees met behind closed doors Wednesday to deliberate the future of football coach Urban Meyer, and school officials have reached a decision.

Meyer will be suspended for three games without pay on Saturday, Sept, 1, 8 and 15.

The Buckeyes will play Oregon State University, Rutgers and Texas Christian University, respectively, on those dates.

Meyer has also been suspended from all football activities till Sept. 2.

OSU Athletic Director Gene Smith was suspended from Aug. 31 to Sept. 16 for his involvement in the scandal.

"I should have demanded more from (Zach Smith), and should have recognized more red flags...I should have done more, and I'm sorry for that," said Meyer Wednesday night at OSU. "The suspensions are tough, but I accept them."

Ryan Day will continue as the interim head coach during Meyer's suspension.

Meyer fired Smith, a wide receivers coach, on July 23 after domestic abuse allegations surfaced, which included reports of Smith assaulting his ex-wife, Courtney Smith.

Meyer became embroiled in the controversy after he wasn't entirely honest about what he knew regarding the abuse allegations, which reportedly took place in 2009 and 2015 between Zach and Courtney.

The Buckeyes open the season on Sept. 1.

