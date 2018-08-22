Grammy-winning country star Gretchen Wilson arrested - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Grammy-winning country star Gretchen Wilson arrested

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Gretchen Wilson arrives at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, in Nashville, Tenn.
This booking photograph released Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, by the Connecticut State Police shows Grammy-winning country music singer Gretchen Wilson, arrested just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) - Grammy-winning country music star Gretchen Wilson has been arrested at a Connecticut airport after what was described as a minor disturbance on an incoming flight.

Wilson has been charged with breach of peace.

State police responded to Bradley International Airport, in Windsor Locks, just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say while talking to Wilson she "became belligerent toward the troopers and caused a disturbance." The 45-year-old Wilson was taken into custody. Bail was set at $1,000.

Wilson, of Lebanon, Tennessee, is expected in court Wednesday. Her case was not listed on the docket and it couldn't be determined if she has a lawyer.

She won the Best Female Country Vocal Performance Grammy in 2004 for the song "Redneck Woman." She was scheduled to perform an invitation-only show Wednesday at the Mohegan Sun casino.

