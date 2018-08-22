Queen Latifah hosts Black Girls Rock awards - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Queen Latifah hosts Black Girls Rock awards

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Mary J. Blige, Naomi Campbell and Judith Jamison are among the recipients of the 2018 Black Girls Rock awards.

Queen Latifah will host the show, which will be taped Sunday at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

Blige will receive the star power award. Campbell will be presented the black girl magic award, while Jamison will receive the living legend award for her work in dance and choreography. Other honorees include Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe and Tarana Burke of the #MeToo movement.

The program will honor Aretha Franklin in a tribute and include performances by Yolanda Adams, Tamia, H.E.R., Victory Boyd and Jacqueline Green of the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater.

BET Networks will air the special celebrating the accomplishments of black women on Sept. 9.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Rapper Post Malone's jet blows 2 tires but then lands safely

    Rapper Post Malone's jet blows 2 tires but then lands safely

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-08-21 17:02:21 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 8:46 AM EDT2018-08-22 12:46:08 GMT
    The plane took off from Teterboro, NJ, airport when it blew two tires on Tuesday. (Source: WABC/CNN)The plane took off from Teterboro, NJ, airport when it blew two tires on Tuesday. (Source: WABC/CNN)

    Authorities say a plane that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport will attempt to make an emergency landing at an airport in Massachusetts.

    More >>

    Authorities say a plane that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport will attempt to make an emergency landing at an airport in Massachusetts.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Fans say they prayed for rapper on troubled jet

    The Latest: Fans say they prayed for rapper on troubled jet

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-08-21 20:00:52 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-08-22 12:45:35 GMT
    A private jet that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport has landed safely at an airport in New York.More >>
    A private jet that blew two tires during takeoff at a small New Jersey airport has landed safely at an airport in New York.More >>

  • Hawaii residents brace themselves as hurricane strengthens

    Hawaii residents brace themselves as hurricane strengthens

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-08-22 06:20:53 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-08-22 12:41:20 GMT
    (NASA via AP). This NASA satellite imagery shows Hurricane Lane in the Central Pacific Ocean southeast of the Hawaiian Islands Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. South Point on the Big Island of Hawaii is outlined at top left. Hawaii residents rushed to grocery s...(NASA via AP). This NASA satellite imagery shows Hurricane Lane in the Central Pacific Ocean southeast of the Hawaiian Islands Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. South Point on the Big Island of Hawaii is outlined at top left. Hawaii residents rushed to grocery s...
    Hawaii residents rushed to stores to stock up on bottled water, ramen, toilet paper and other supplies as they faced the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding and high surf as a strengthening hurricane continued to...More >>
    Hawaii residents rushed to stores to stock up on bottled water, ramen, toilet paper and other supplies as they faced the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding and high surf as a strengthening hurricane continued to churn toward the state.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly