Matt: Going to enjoy some drier air for the next couple of days!

Good Wednesday morning! Today is shaping up to be a nice afternoon with some sunshine and drier conditions. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s this morning. We are patiently waiting for the arrival of some slightly drier air that will filter in today and tonight. Still feeling a little bit of humidity this morning but it is expected to lower as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. We'll see a partly cloudy sky today with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s in most locations. It'll remain a little breezy today with a northwest wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Should be a great first day of classes for the students at the University of Alabama.



First Alert: Are you excited about the hint of cooler temperatures? It'll happen tonight! With drier air moving in, it will feel refreshing by Thursday morning. We'll wake up with temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Could see a few upper 50s in northern parts of Alabama. We'll see plenty of sunshine on Thursday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will begin to shift to the east-southeast by the end of the week and that could give us a few pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours starting on Friday. Rain chances only around 20 to 30 percent as we go into the weekend and into early next week.

High temperatures expected to be around average over the weekend near 90. Of course, you can get the latest weather information by downloading our WBRC First Alert Weather App in the app store for free where you can look at the radar and get the latest forecasts from us 24/7.

