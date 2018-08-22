Overturned 18-wheeler blocks all lanes on I-20/59 SB near Hueytown

All lanes are blocked on I-20/59 Southbound near Hueytown as crews work to clear an overturned 18-wheeler.
No word on if the driver was injured.
Read an alternate route below:
5:40am: DETOUR #2 around OVERTURNED 18 WHEELER 20/59 SB after Allison Bonnet exit— Kelsey Davis (@KelseyWBRC) August 22, 2018
*exit I-20/59 SB at Allison Bonnet
*take Allison Bonnet to Brooklane (Hueytown)
*take Brooklane to 19th St
*take 19th St back to 20/59 SB@wbrcnews @wbrctraffic #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/LZqkbjzY0s
4:35am: DETOUR AROUND OVERTURNED 18 WHEELER I-20/59 SB after Allison Bonnet exit— Kelsey Davis (@KelseyWBRC) August 22, 2018
*exit I-20/59 SB in Ensley to Bessemer Super Hwy (US 11)
*take US 11 to 19th St (Bessemer)
*take 19th St back to I-20/59 SB@wbrcnews @wbrctraffic #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/xgS0fplU8t
This story is developing.
