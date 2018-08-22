All lanes reopened on I-20/59 SB near Hueytown

All lanes were blocked on I-20/59 Southbound near Hueytown as crews worked to clear an overturned 18-wheeler on Wednesday morning.

No word on if the driver was injured.

Read an alternate route below:

5:40am: DETOUR #2 around OVERTURNED 18 WHEELER 20/59 SB after Allison Bonnet exit

*exit I-20/59 SB at Allison Bonnet

*take Allison Bonnet to Brooklane (Hueytown)

*take Brooklane to 19th St

*take 19th St back to 20/59 SB@wbrcnews @wbrctraffic #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/LZqkbjzY0s — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyWBRC) August 22, 2018

4:35am: DETOUR AROUND OVERTURNED 18 WHEELER I-20/59 SB after Allison Bonnet exit

*exit I-20/59 SB in Ensley to Bessemer Super Hwy (US 11)

*take US 11 to 19th St (Bessemer)

*take 19th St back to I-20/59 SB@wbrcnews @wbrctraffic #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/xgS0fplU8t — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyWBRC) August 22, 2018

