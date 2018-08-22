Suspect captured at B'ham gas station

Birmingham police confirm that they have captured a man wanted on unknown charges early Wednesday morning.

Officers searched for the man for about 90 mins before finding him at a Citgo gas station on Lomb Avenue around 3 a.m.

The suspect, who was initially thought to be wanted for a homicide, isn't who he said he was initially, according to Sgt. Bryan Shelton with the Birmingham Police Department.

Police have not confirmed which case he was wanted in connection with, arresting officers also recovered a gun from the scene.

This story is developing.

