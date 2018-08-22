Suspect captured at B'ham gas station

Birmingham police confirm that they have captured a man wanted on unknown charges early Wednesday morning.
Officers searched for the man for about 90 mins before finding him at a Citgo gas station on Lomb Avenue around 3 a.m.
The suspect, who was initially thought to be wanted for a homicide, isn't who he said he was initially, according to Sgt. Bryan Shelton with the Birmingham Police Department.
Police have not confirmed which case he was wanted in connection with, arresting officers also recovered a gun from the scene.
This story is developing.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.