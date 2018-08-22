Ohio State trustees deliberate Urban Meyer's coaching future - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ohio State trustees deliberate Urban Meyer's coaching future

By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State trustees are set to discuss the future of football coach Urban Meyer.

The 20-member board plans to meet in private Wednesday morning in Columbus to decide whether Meyer should be punished for his handling of domestic-abuse allegations against a former assistant coach.

The investigation centers on what Meyer knew and did about allegations of abuse against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was fired July 23 after his ex-wife sought a protective order.

A decision isn't expected to be announced Wednesday. No timetable has been given for final resolution of the saga that has overshadowed the team's preparation for its 2018 season, which begins Sept. 1.

Ohio State President Michael V. Drake will have the final say on whether Meyer is fired or faces other consequences.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 42 weeks pregnant, New Zealand minister cycles to hospital

    42 weeks pregnant, New Zealand minister cycles to hospital

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-08-22 02:13:13 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 4:22 AM EDT2018-08-22 08:22:02 GMT
    (Peter Nunns/Julie Anne Genter via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, Instagram photo released by New Zealand’s Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter, Genter pregnant with her bicycle pose on an overpass outside Auckland City Hospital in Auckland, New ...(Peter Nunns/Julie Anne Genter via AP). In this Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, Instagram photo released by New Zealand’s Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter, Genter pregnant with her bicycle pose on an overpass outside Auckland City Hospital in Auckland, New ...
    New Zealand government minister rides electric bike to hospital while 42-weeks pregnant, later gives birth to healthy baby boy.More >>
    New Zealand government minister rides electric bike to hospital while 42-weeks pregnant, later gives birth to healthy baby boy.More >>

  • Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make it an internet cop

    Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make it an internet cop

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-08-21 21:29:48 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 4:16 AM EDT2018-08-22 08:16:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith, left, leaves the Supreme Court in Washington. Microsoft stands virtually alone among tech companies with its aggressive appr...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith, left, leaves the Supreme Court in Washington. Microsoft stands virtually alone among tech companies with its aggressive appr...
    Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make company into a kind of internet cop.More >>
    Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make company into a kind of internet cop.More >>

  • US plan for coal power deregulation could cause more deaths

    US plan for coal power deregulation could cause more deaths

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-08-21 04:25:14 GMT
    Wednesday, August 22 2018 4:16 AM EDT2018-08-22 08:16:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump speaks during an event to salute U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump speaks during an event to salute U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug...

    A plan to be announced in coming days would give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

    More >>

    A plan to be announced in coming days would give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly