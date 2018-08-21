Man responds to Adamsville Police Facebook post

It’s a face that's been all over social media after an Adamsville Police and City Facebook Page put out a beware post, alerting the community that Gregory Nevels was possibly casing homes.

" I want to clear my name and my face,” said Gregory Nevels. "I'm not casing anyone's joint or home or looking to rob anything.”

Instead, he's a legitimate subcontractor. He works with LWA, Incorporated, based out of Northport, AL. He's been with the company for six years.

Nevels admits he was in Adamsville and didn't know door-to-door sales weren't allowed until he was approached by police. He said he was informed it was off limits.

"He said what are you doing, and I told him I’m going door-to-door advertising Kirby. I showed him the license for Jefferson County and he said you are in Jefferson County, but this is Adamsville,” explained Nevels.

He said he typically works in the unincorporated parts of the county.

"We do have business licenses to legally work where we are, but people are still going to call the policing authority and want to know what's going on because of course, working in Jefferson County area the crime and the things that go on out there. They wanna make sure that we aren't scammers,” continued Nevels.

He said he understands the concerns and isn't holding grudges, but he wonders what type of impact this could have on future business.

"That's later to be determined when I go back to work and see how the people react to it, that's really my main concern," Nevels said.

Door-to-door solicitation is not allowed in Adamsville city limits. The Police Department removed its old post and was replaced with a new post explaining the situation.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.